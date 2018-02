16:30 Reported News Briefs Adar 5, 5778 , 20/02/18 Adar 5, 5778 , 20/02/18 MK Miki Zohar to Arutz Sheva: 'Media assassination of the Prime Minister' Read more House Committee Chair harshly attacks media, does not believe police. 'When PMs issues become clarified, many will have to apologize.' ► ◄ Last Briefs