14:38 Reported News Briefs Adar 5, 5778 , 20/02/18 Adar 5, 5778 , 20/02/18 Police to seek testimony from Chief Justice The police will request testimony from Chief Justice Esther Hayut. Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's former media advisor, Nir Hefetz, was suspected of offering to promote Judge Hila Gerstel to the position of attorney general in exchange for closing the investigation against the prime minister's wife regarding her management of the Prime Minister's Residence. Chief Justice Hayut reportedly heard the offer as it was made. ► ◄ Last Briefs