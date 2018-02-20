Liberman: Hamas using Gaza residents as live ammunition

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited the areas next to Gaza and talked about drawing conclusions from recent security incidents with senior military officers in order to plan ahead.

Liberman said, "What is clear is that Hamas is using Gaza civilians as live ammunition, and when it sends civilians to confront Israel Defense Forces soldiers on the fence, it understands the prices, and it also uses those civilians to carry out terrorist acts during the demonstrations. As far as we're concerned, this is intolerable. We are not going to continue this game and we will learn all the lessons."