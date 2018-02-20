Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) met on Monday in Ramallah with the head of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Ramallah government, Rami Hamdallah.
Kahlon called on the PA to return to negotiations mediated by the United States.
03:15
Reported
News BriefsAdar 5, 5778 , 20/02/18
Kahlon: The Americans are the only honest brokers
