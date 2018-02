The names of those arrested in the probe of the so-called “Case 4000” were cleared for publication on Monday night: Bezeq's controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitz, his son Or and his wife Iris, former Communications Ministry director Shlomo Filber, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s former media adviser Nir Hefetz, Bezeq CEO Stella Hendler, and senior company member Amikam Shorer.

They are suspected of giving or receiving bribes.