Shekel, US dollar up - Euro, pound down

The official value of the shekel rose an average of .745 percent on Monday against the other featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

After hitting a three-year-low last week, the United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.521, down .396 percent from Friday but in good shape compared to the Euro, which slumped 1.274 percent to 4.371 shekels and the pound sterling, which was set at 4.9373, down .941 percent. Also dropping more than a percent were the Australian and Canadian dollars and the currencies of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.