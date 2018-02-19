Deputy Minister Yitzhak Cohen will resign from the Knesset

Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen announced at a Shas party Knesset faction meeting, "I decided to implement the "Norwegian law" and resign from the Knesset in favor of Danny Saida."

The Norwegian law allows ministers to resign their seats, but retake them if they lose their portfolio. Saida was an MK for a day last September, when Shas MK Yigal Gueta resigned after publicly revealing that he had attended a same-sex wedding. Saida left after Meshulam Nahari resigned as a deputy minister, allowing him to re-enter the Knesset.