Cleared for final reading: Anyone can refuse to work on Shabbat

The Knesset Finance Committee has cleared for final readings a bill proposed by Members of Knesset Aliza Lavie and Miki Zohar, under which every person, even a secular one, can refuse to work on the weekly day of rest without the need for a religious affidavit and without risking dismissal.

In the present situation, the Hours of Work and Rest Law states that a person who fulfills his religious precepts may refuse to work on the day of rest, subject to the submission of an affidavit attesting to the observance of his religious observance, including observing kashrut and Shabbat. The bill adds a section that grants the Ministerial Committee on Legislation and the approval of the committee and welfare committee the right to exclude jobs due to unique reasons related to the location or type of work.