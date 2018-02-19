Israel to export natural gas to Egypt

Delek Drilling has signed a huge agreement to export gas from the Leviathan and Tamar reservoirs to Egypt for a decade, in a deal totaling $15 billion.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has welcomed the agreement, claiming it "will bring billions into the coffers of the state for the benefit of education, health and welfare of the citizens of Israel." Regarding the financial and distribution outline reached between the developers of the reservoirs and the Israeli government, Netanyahu added, "There are many who did not believe in the gas outline. We led it in the knowledge that it would strengthen our security, strengthen our economy, also strengthen regional relations, but above all it will strengthen the citizens of Israel."