02:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5778 , 19/02/18 Adar 4, 5778 , 19/02/18 Defense Ministry, MDA test out Arrow weapon system The Defense Ministry the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Sunday carried out a pre-planned test of the Arrow weapon system with Arrow 3 interceptors. ► ◄ Last Briefs