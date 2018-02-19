Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday ordered the release of more than 80 political prisoners imprisoned in Khartoum.
The prisoners were detained a month ago during demonstrations against the country's economic situation.
Sudanese President orders release of political prisoners
