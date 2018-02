00:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5778 , 19/02/18 Adar 4, 5778 , 19/02/18 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Maccabi Ashdod The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Sunday evening defeated Maccabi Ashdod 92-86. Deshaun Thomas scored 20 points for Tel Aviv in the win. ► ◄ Last Briefs