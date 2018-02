16:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Fake News: No evidence Florida gunman tied to white supremacists Read more The Associated Press admits the claims it and the Anti-Defamation League published by a white nationalist group regarding the suspect being held in last week's deadly high school shooting were based on lies. ► ◄ Last Briefs