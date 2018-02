16:11 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 High Court to Beit Shemesh: Prosecute modesty sign violators Read more The Supreme Court orders Beit Shemesh to install video cameras in order to nab the extremists responsible for hanging modesty signs, which demand women not enter their neighborhoods in immodest attire. ► ◄ Last Briefs