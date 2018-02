16:09 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Listeria suspected in Danny Maadani salads The Dagim Me'ushanim Hatikva (Hatikvah Smoked Fish) plant has announced that an inspection has resulted in the suspcion of listeria bacteria in Danny Maadani-brand "chickpeas salad", "tahini", "eggplant in mayonnaise", "white ikra salad" and "pink ikra salad".



The announcement applies to 250-gram and 500-gram packages from production dates between January 1st to February 5th, inclusive. ► ◄ Last Briefs