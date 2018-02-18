Netanyahu to Polish PM: The comparison you made is false

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki "We will not accept the statements made [by Morawiecki on Saturday] and that there is no basis for a comparison between Polish activity and Jewish activity during the Holocaust."

Speaking by telephone, Netanyahu noted that the goal of the Holocaust was to destroy the Jewish people and that every Jew, wherever he was, was under a death sentence. He told the Polish prime minister that the distortion about Poland's role could not be corrected by another distortion. The two agreed that the two countries would continue to talk about the issue, in the hope that government teams would meet soon to discuss the matter.