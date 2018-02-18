PM, wife visit memorial to murdered Israeli athletes

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah have visited the memorial in Munich commemorating the eleven athletes who were murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics, accompanied by the Minister of Education and Culture of Bavaria, Ludwig Spaenle.

Netanyahu said, "There is a special significance to the fact that we are standing in this place where our athletes were murdered only because they were Jews and Israelis, where millions were slaughtered only because they were Jews." He continued, "The big difference is that we have a state, and this country was active at the time [of the Olympics massacre] and is working against terror and against those who come to destroy us. Because of that we are coming and representing our proud state, which guarantees the future of our people." He then asked the Israeli delegation and all those present to join in the singing of the national anthem "Hatikva".