2 suspects arrested for attacking Arab bus driver in Kiryat Arba

Police have arrested two residents of the Judean Jewish community of Kiryat Arba, ages 19 and 21 on suspicion of attacking an Arab bus driver early Sunday morning.

The driver of the bus, who lives in East Jerusalem, stated that at approximately 05:00, when he was driving Egged's night line from Jerusalem to Kiryat Arba, a few drunken young men who were traveling on the bus began to urge him to speed up. Then they began cursing him and hitting him in the face. At the entrance to Kiryat Arba, he stopped the bus and managed to report to the police station after another passenger came to his aid and separated him from the assailants. As a result of the attack, his head was slightly injured and he was evacuated for medical treatment.