02:47 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 Adar 3, 5778 , 18/02/18 IDF looking into rocket sirens in south The IDF responded a short time ago to reports that rocket sirens had sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel, saying it is looking into the matter. ► ◄ Last Briefs