FBI acknowledges it didn't investigate tip on Florida shooter

The FBI acknowledged on Friday it received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate.

A person who was close to the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, called the FBI's tip line on January 5 and provided information about Cruz's weapons and his erratic behavior, including his disturbing social media posts, reported The Associated Press.

