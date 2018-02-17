Report: Israel returns bodies of two terrorists

Israel returned the bodies of two terrorists to the Palestinian Authority (PA) for burial, sources in the PA said on Friday, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News.

One of the bodies is that of Nimer Al-Jamal, who murdered three Israelis in Har Adar in September.

The second body is that of Hamzeh Zamaareh, who stabbed a security guard in the Gush Etzion community of Karmei Tzur last week, lightly wounding him.

