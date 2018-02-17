Romney launches bid for Utah Senate seat

Former Massachusetts Governor and 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Friday launched his bid for a Utah Senate seat, as he attempts to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

"I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah's values and Utah's lessons to Washington. Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah," he said in an online video, according to The Hill.

