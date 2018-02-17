Netanyahu to meet Trump at the White House

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on March 5, a senior U.S. administration official told AFP on Friday.

Netanyahu and President Donald Trump had previously met in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During that meeting, Trump promised Netanyahu that the U.S. Embassy would move to Jerusalem and threatened to cut off all aid to the Palestinian Authority unless they agree to negotiations with Israel.

