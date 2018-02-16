Netanyahu to UN chief: The Golan Heights will remain in Israel's hands forever

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Munich Security Conference.

Netanyahu told Guterres, "The Golan Heights will remain in the hands of Israel forever. He further said that Israel would not allow Iran to establish itself militarily in Syria and that Iran "should not build their bases in Syria - we will act against this."

Netanyahu thanked the UN Secretary General for his assistance in holding a meeting of the Security Council on the subject of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians held by Hamas, and said that decisive action must be taken on this issue.