12:24 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5778 , 16/02/18 Adar 1, 5778 , 16/02/18 Hebrew artwork: For Birthright teens - and former UN ambassadors Read more Jerusalem scribe Kalman Delmoor integrates Hebrew letters into his popular artwork: “I want to give over a creative way of Torah learning” ► ◄ Last Briefs