Bereaved mother: 'A terrorist who came to slaughter a family shouldn't live'

Dvora Gonen, mother of Danny Gonen who was murdered in a terrorist attack near the town of Dolev in 2015, on Thursday criticized the punishment of four life sentences that was handed down to the terrorist who murdered the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf.

“Justice has not been served,” Gonen told Arutz Sheva, adding, “What is four life sentences? There is only one sentence – death. I welcome the fact that one of the judges supported the death sentence, that is the justice that should have been served. The terrorist is smiling because he knows where he is going. He will continue to live and his family will receive salaries for life."