Photo: President Rivlin presents State Cup to Hapoel Holon

Photo: Mark Neiman/GPO Hapoel Holon receives State Cup.

President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday evening presented the State Cup to Hapoel Holon, which won the cup following a tight game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

At the start of the game, the president shook hands with the referees and the players from the two teams, wished them success in the game, and stood to sing Hatikvah. At the conclusion of the game, the president went up to the court to congratulate the teams for a fair and tense game and gave the trophy to Hapoel Holon captain Shlomi Harush.