23:57 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Analysis: The Syrian War is now threatening world peace Read more The U.S. strategy now is to undo the land corridor leading from the Iranian border to the Golan Heights and the Mediterranean Sea. ► ◄ Last Briefs