15:33 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Two weeks to evacuation: Netanyahu to discuss solution for Nativ Ha'avot residents Read more After return from Germany, PM to sit with coalition heads to approve NIS 70 million alternative housing budget for Gush Etzion evacuees. ► ◄ Last Briefs