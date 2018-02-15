Leftists countered at Netiv Haavot

Dozens of activists from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu held a counter demonstration today in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of the Judean Jewish community of Elazar against left-wing protesters from Peace Now and the Meretz party who came to call for the destruction of the neighborhood.

According to Im Tirtzu, they arrived to demonstrate against the "subersive" activities of Peace Now and other far-left NGOs who are using funding from European governments to petition the Israeli courts against the neighborhood. Im Tirtzu Director of Policy, Alon Schvartzer said, "Netiv Ha'avot is the quintessential example of the subversive activities of foreign government-funded NGOs against Jewish building in Judea and Samaria," adding, "Peace Now received over 18 million shekels in recent years from European governments, and the flood of judicial petitions against the neighborhood is the result."