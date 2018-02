13:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Will Britain force separate labeling for kosher meat? Read more Britain’s Labour Party has announced its support for separate labeling for meat from animals slaughtered without stunning in keeping with Jewish and Muslim traditions. ► ◄ Last Briefs