AJC President: Peace between Israel and Arabs still alive

President Jack Rosen of the American Jewish Congress says, “Peace between Israel and Arabs is still alive.” He spoke on the sidelines as the AJC hosted 35 global mayors in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as part of the International Mayors Conference to promote solidarity between leaders and Israel, as well as creating dialogue between different leaders, cultures and nations.

Citing invitations to Jewish leaders by countries like Qatar, Rosen continued, “When you look at the changing situation on the ground, you get the feeling that things have altered dramatically and the tide of regional support has turned towards the Israelis. Israel and the US must continue strengthening ties with Gulf States to counter the growing Iranian threat if peace is to be a realistic prospect.” He concluded, “I am not someone who advocates stepping back from action to secure a solution we all seek, but I believe now is the time to let things marinate and see how far that takes us on the path to peace.”