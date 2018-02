02:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Shvat 30, 5778 , 15/02/18 Syria claims it 'repelled' Israeli surveillance planes Syria on Wednesday claimed to have repelled Israeli surveillance planes that breached its southern border, AFP reported, citing state media. "Syrian air defenses have repelled Israeli surveillance planes over Quneitra, forcing them to leave Syrian airspace," the official SANA news agency said. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs