Pence: North Korea 'the most tyrannical regime on the planet'

The United States is open to talks with North Korea, but only to convey its stance that "the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet" must give up its nuclear weapons, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"We want to make sure North Korea understands us, and if there’s an opportunity for talks that can communicate the fixed policy of the United States of America to them, the president has made it clear he always believes in talking. But talking is not negotiation - talking is understanding one another," he was quoted as having told the Axios news outlet.