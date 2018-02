15:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Likud to Lapid: 'Stop whining' The Likud issued a sharp statement criticizing Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid after he called Netanyahu a 'criminal'. The Likud said in a statement that Lapid should "stop whining and trying to distract attention from a simple question: how as finance minister did he hold held work meetings with his close friend and former employer Arnon Milchan and why was the incident never investigated?" ► ◄ Last Briefs