15:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Liberman: 'Iran declared war on us a while ago' Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned Iran that Israel was prepared "to do everything possible" in order to prevent it from establishing military bases in Syria. "Iran declared war on us long ago," Liberman said at the annual conference organized by the Federation of Local Authorities "The highest echelons in Tehran want to erase the Zionist entity, they do not hide the fact that they want to wipe the State of Israel off the face of the earth".