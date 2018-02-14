Lapid respond to attack: 'Netanyahu is a criminal'

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid responded to attacks by Netanyahu which alleged that he would testify against the premier in court in order to replace him as prime minister. "I heard the prime minister and his party, including the chairman of the coalition and other ministers, who dared yesterday to say that there is another possibility(besides for testifying). That there is no possibility of telling the truth when the police ask you to help clarify the facts in a serious corruption case. That's how criminals talk," alleged Lapid.

"Do not threaten us. You cannot threaten us. We will not allow you to lead the country to a place where honest people are afraid to tell the truth," added Lapid.