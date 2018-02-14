One person died and two others were injured in Tuesday’s shooting in West Valley, Utah, local police confirmed. The suspect is in custody.
An eyewitness told a local station the incident began as an argument between two neighbors.
|
03:22
Reported
News BriefsShvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18
One dead, two injured in Utah shooting
One person died and two others were injured in Tuesday’s shooting in West Valley, Utah, local police confirmed. The suspect is in custody.
An eyewitness told a local station the incident began as an argument between two neighbors.
Last Briefs