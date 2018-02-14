02:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Kahlon: Only attorney general can decide on an indictment Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon responded on Tuesday night to the police recommendations to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery offenses. "The law states that only the attorney general is entitled to make decisions regarding an indictment. I call upon everyone - right and left - to stop the attacks on the police and the justice system. The systems must be allowed to operate without pressure, from neither the right nor the left, and act in an orderly, professional and prudent manner," he wrote on Facebook. ► ◄ Last Briefs