Multiple people were wounded in a shooting incident in West Valley City, Utah, on Tuesday.
Police officers are at the scene, the West Valley City Police Department said in a message on Twitter. No further information is available at this time.
News BriefsShvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18
Multiple people wounded in shooting incident in Utah
