Singer Netta Barzilai will represent Israel in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest after winning the finals of the “HaKokhav HaBa” reality show, which were held on Tuesday evening.
The Eurovision contest will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, in May.
News BriefsShvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18
Netta Barzilai to represent Israel at Eurovision
