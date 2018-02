00:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Shvat 29, 5778 , 14/02/18 Edelstein: I suggest that everyone wait for the attorney general's decision Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein responded on Tuesday night to the police recommendations to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery. "Every person, including the prime minister, is presumed innocent. I suggest that everyone not be hasty, but wait patiently for the decision of the competent authorities, that is, the attorney general," Edelstein said. ► ◄ Last Briefs