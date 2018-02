Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz has decided to name the train station in Afula, part of the Haifa-Beit She'an Valley railway, the Raful - Afula station in memory of former deputy prime minister Rafael Eitan.

Katz called Eitan "a hero of Israel and a former chief of staff who contributed his best years for the State of Israel." Raful was a man of the valley who was born and raised in Moshav Tel Adashim.