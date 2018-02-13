Stones have been thrown at a light-rail train in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem, causing damage to one of the windows.
No casualties have been reported so far. Police are searching for suspects.
News Briefs
Jerusalem light-rail train damaged by rocks
