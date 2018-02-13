Ahed Tamimi trial continued to March 11th

(AFP) The lawyer for 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, being tried on 12 counts sparked by a viral of her hitting an Israeli soldier, says the trial will continue on March 11th, following two hours of proceedings behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Attorney Gaby Lasky told AFP she had argued to the court that the trial could not move forward because Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria and its court system there is illegal. She said prosecutors requested more time to prepare a response and that she would make a new request to have the trial opened to the public.