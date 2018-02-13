Rivlin: Let's develop a new Israel-Diaspora partnership

President Reuven Rivlin hosted 120 preeminent Jewish community leaders from North America and around the world, including Board Members and guests of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to launched the JDC’s annual Board Meetings.

Saluting the JDC for more than a century of service to Israel, Jews and non-Jews, Rivlin stressed, “Your dedication and commitment show that the connection between the State of Israel and the Jewish communities around the world is deep, important, and cannot be broken. Yes, we need to work on this relationship. We cannot just think that we understand each other, without knowing one another. We must work to develop a new partnership between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. We are in this together, and together we will succeed.”