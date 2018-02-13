North Korean leader wants to continue reconciliation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday praised South Korea as very impressive after his sister and other top regime officials returned from their landmark visit to the Winter Olympics, AFP reported, citing the state-run KCNA news agency which published a short report on Kim meeting the delegation following its return to Pyongyang.

"After receiving the delegation's report, Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over it and said that very impressive were the features of the south side which specially prioritized the visit of the members of the DPRK side who took part in the Winter Olympics," KCNA said, adding the North Korean leader "expressed thanks" to Seoul.