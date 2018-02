U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa, opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President's son Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said Monday, according to CNN.

The letter was sent to the couple's Manhattan apartment and opened around 10:00 a.m. ET. Vanessa Trump did not have an immediate reaction to the substance, which the NYPD said was deemed nonhazardous.