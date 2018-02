02:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 28, 5778 , 13/02/18 Shvat 28, 5778 , 13/02/18 South African ruling party gives Zuma 48 hours to resign South Africa’s ruling party on Monday gave President Jacob Zuma 48 hours to resign, local media reported. The decision to tell Zuma to stand down or face being stripped of his office was made at a specially convened emergency meeting of the highest decision-making body of the African National Congress near Pretoria. ► ◄ Last Briefs