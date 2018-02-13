01:42
MK Gilon welcomes increase in allowances for disabled

MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) welcomed the approval of the bill which raises the allowances of persons with disabilities.

"We have now raised the disability pension by 50 percent within a budget of 4.3 billion shekels. This is a very significant achievement, especially in light of the current political reality. I refer to this step as the beginning of a long journey until the realization of my original law - equalization of the pension to the minimum wage. I will do everything to reach this result," he tweeted.

